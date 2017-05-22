James Spann: Occasional showers, storms for Alabama through Wednesday

RADAR CHECK: Showers and thunderstorms are increasing across much of Alabama this afternoon in a moist, unstable airmass. We will forecast scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms across the state tonight; a few strong storms are possible over the southern half of the state, where the Storm Prediction Center maintains a “marginal risk” of severe weather.

We also should mention a flash flood watch is in effect for the southern half of Alabama through tomorrow.

TOMORROW/WEDNESDAY: Timing out the various waves of rain will be rather challenging in this pattern; we will simply forecast occasional showers, and possibly a thunderstorm tomorrow. It won’t rain all day, but a shower is possible at just about any hour. Temperatures remain below average with a high between 77 and 80 degrees.

Wednesday will be even cooler as a deep upper trough passes over the state; the high will be only in the low 70s, and there is a good chance we will see a number of new “record low highs.” The record low maximum temperature for Birmingham on May 24 is 73 degrees, set in 2000. The day will be cloudy, with some scattered light rain or drizzle possible. Heavier storms Wednesday will be confined to Southeast Alabama, where the SPC has a “marginal risk” of severe weather defined.

Rain amounts for the northern half of Alabama between now and Wednesday night will average 1 to 2 inches, with 3 to 4 inches possible for the southern counties of the state, where some flooding is possible.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: The sky becomes partly to mostly sunny Thursday; temperatures remain below average with highs in the 70s, but on Friday we return to the 80s with sunshine in full supply. Colder spots across north and central Alabama could reach the 40s Thursday and Friday morning.

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND: For now Saturday looks dry and very warm, with highs well up in the 80s, but we will need to bring in some risk of showers and thunderstorms Sunday and Monday as moisture levels rise and the air becomes more unstable. No “washout” kind of rain, but be ready to dodge an occasional shower or storm both days. Highs stay in the 80s.

NEXT WEEK: Some risk of showers will continue Tuesday and Wednesday; then we trend drier toward the end of the week.

SEC BASEBALL: The SEC Baseball Tournament returns to the Hoover Met this week; the games begin tomorrow. Come see some of the best college players in the country as they compete for the championship. Also, for the first time ever, you can take advantage of the Hoover Metropolitan Complex, which will feature a free, indoor Fan Fest – Ferris wheel, sports bar and much more. Tickets start at $9. A few passing showers are possible tomorrow and Wednesday, with highs only in the 70s; then the weather will be dry Thursday through Saturday with a warming trend. A shower or storm is possible Sunday, but no washout.

