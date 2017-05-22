James Spann: Wet, unsettled weather pattern for Alabama through Wednesday

James Spann: Rain could get heavy in Alabama over next two days from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

RADAR CHECK: We have just a few widely scattered showers across Alabama early this morning, but a very moist airmass remains in place across the Deep South, and we will forecast several rounds of showers and storms for the state through Wednesday.

Due to potential for heavy rain at times, a flash flood watch is in effect for roughly the southern half of Alabama.

Additional rain amounts of 2 to 4 inches are possible for the southern half of the state through Wednesday night; amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected for the northern counties.

We should also mention there is a “marginal risk” of severe thunderstorms for South Alabama later today and tonight; hail and gusty winds will be possible in the heavier thunderstorms (the tornado threat for now looks very low).

TIMING: The first round of organized showers and storms for the state will come this afternoon, tonight and possibly into tomorrow morning. Heaviest rain and stronger storms will be over the southern half of the state, but all of Alabama will see more beneficial rain.

A break in the rain is very possible through the midday and afternoon tomorrow, but more rain will arrive tomorrow night ahead of a deep upper trough and surface cold front.

RECORD LOW MAXIMUM POSSIBLE WEDNESDAY: Wednesday will be cloudy and very cool for late May in Alabama, and many North Alabama communities will have a hard time getting out of the 60s. The record low maximum temperature for Birmingham on May 24 is 73 degrees set in 2000, and that record is very much in danger. We will mention a chance of some light rain at times Wednesday as the deep upper trough passes over, but amounts won’t be too heavy for the northern counties of the state. A few strong storms are possible Wednesday over Southeast Alabama ahead of the surface front; a “marginal risk” of severe storms is in place there.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: Thursday morning will be cool, with potential for lows in the 40s in many places. Birmingham’s record low for May 25 is 45, set in 1979; I doubt it gets that cool in the city, but colder pockets in outlying areas will see mid 40s. Thursday will be a partly to mostly sunny day with a high in the mid 70s; Thursday night will be cool again, and colder spots will visit the 40s again early Friday morning.

Then, we warm back into the 80s Friday afternoon under a strong May sun.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: For now Saturday looks warm and dry with a partly sunny sky; temperatures rise into the mid to upper 80s by afternoon. Moisture levels will be rising, however, and a few showers are possible by Saturday night. Then, on Sunday, the sky will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms; Sunday’s high will be in the low to mid 80s.

NEXT WEEK: Memorial Day looks wet at times; we will need to maintain the risk of a few showers and thunderstorms during the day; Tuesday and Wednesday look drier.

