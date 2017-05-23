Alabama Legacy Moment: Horace King

By Alabama NewsCenter Staff

Horace King was the most respected bridge builder in his day, became wealthy after being freed from slavery and was elected to the Alabama House of Representatives. (Alabama Public Television)

Alabama Public Television is producing a series of videos titled “Alabama Legacy Moments” that offer a quick history of the people, places and stories that have defined Alabama. Done in conjunction with the ongoing bicentennial celebration of the state that concludes in 2019, the short pieces should inspire you to learn more about the rich history of Alabama. “Alabama Legacy Moments”  are sponsored by the Alabama Bicentennial Commission and the Alabama Broadcasters Association.

This “Legacy Moment” is Horace King.

Alabama Legacy Moment: Horace King from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

