James Spann: It’s cool for May in Alabama, with occasional showers through Wednesday

RADAR CHECK: At daybreak this morning the most widespread rain was over the southern half of Alabama, with only spotty showers over the northern half of the state.

Rain across the state today won’t be as widespread or as heavy as last night, but we will continue to mention the chance of a few passing showers through the day and tonight with a cloudy sky. A few strong thunderstorms are possible over southeast Alabama; the Storm Prediction Center has a “slight risk’ defined for cities including Dothan, Eufaula and Ozark.

We won’t get out of the 70s today because of clouds and showers; the average high for May 23 (for Birmingham) is 83.

TOMORROW: A deep upper trough will pass overhead; the day will be cloudy with a chance of light rain at times. We will have a hard time getting out of the 60s, and new record low maximum temperatures are expected for most of the state. The record low maximum for Birmingham on May 24 is 73, set in 2000.

The high has been below 70 degrees on only one May day in Birmingham since records started in the 1880s. It happened on May 5, 1950, when the high was 69.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: The sky becomes partly to mostly sunny Thursday; temperatures remain below average, with a high in the mid 70s following a low close to 50 degrees. Colder pockets have a good chance of seeing upper 40s early Thursday morning. Then, Friday will be sunny and warmer, with a high back in the 80s.

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND: Moisture levels will begin to rise, but for now Saturday looks generally dry with only a slight risk of a shower; the high will be in the mid to upper 80s. We will need to mention a chance of showers and thunderstorms Sunday and Monday, but the days won’t be a total washout. Just be ready for an occasional passing shower. Highs both days will be in the low to mid 80s.

REST OF NEXT WEEK: Drier air should slip into Alabama Tuesday and Wednesday, but more showers are possible later in the week.

SEC BASEBALL: The SEC Baseball Tournament kicks off today at the Hoover Met, and runs through Sunday. Come see some of the best college players in the country as they compete for the championship. Also, for the first time ever, you can take advantage of the Hoover Metropolitan Complex, which will feature a free, indoor Fan Fest – Ferris wheel, sports bar and much more. Tickets start at $9. Despite the chance of showers today and tomorrow, they should get the games in, and temperatures will be very comfortable, with highs in the 70s. The weather will be dry Thursday through Saturday with a warming trend. A few showers and storms are possible Sunday, but not an “all day” kind of rain.

