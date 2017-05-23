James Spann: Occasional showers for Alabama through tomorrow

RADAR CHECK: A number of showers are in progress over the northern half of Alabama this afternoon, moving to the east. Nothing severe, but some thunder in spots.

We will maintain a good chance of occasional showers through tomorrow as a cold, deep upper trough moves over Alabama. Strong storms are possible over parts of east and south Alabama tomorrow, where the Storm Prediction Center maintains a “marginal risk” of severe thunderstorms.

The high tomorrow will be only in the low 70s, and there is a good chance we will establish a new record low maximum for May 24. The record low maximum for Birmingham is 73, set in 2000.

The high has been below 70 degrees on only one May day in Birmingham since records started in the 1880s. It happened on May 5, 1950, when the high was 69.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: Thursday morning will be very cool for late May; colder spots will see upper 40s, with low to mid 50s elsewhere. The sky becomes partly to mostly sunny Thursday with a high in the mid 70s, still well below average. But on Friday, afternoon temperatures return to the 80s with a good supply of sunshine.

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND: Saturday looks very warm and mostly dry; moisture will begin to increase, but we will mention only a small risk of an afternoon shower. The high Saturday afternoon will be in the 87- to 90-degree range. We will bring in a chance of showers and thunderstorms over the northern half of the state Sunday and Monday, but no washout. Highs on these two days will be in the mid 80s with more clouds than sun.

REST OF NEXT WEEK: The best chance of showers Tuesday will shift down into South Alabama as drier air slips in from the north. The rest of the week looks rather quiet.

SEC BASEBALL: The SEC Baseball Tournament kicked off today at the Hoover Met and runs through Sunday. Come see some of the best college players in the country as they compete for the championship. Also, for the first time ever, you can take advantage of the Hoover Metropolitan Complex, which will feature a free, indoor Fan Fest – Ferris wheel, sports bar and much more. Tickets start at $9. Despite the chance of showers tonight and tomorrow, they will get the games in, and temperatures will be very comfortable with a high only in the low 70s tomorrow. The weather will be dry Thursday through Saturday with a warming trend. A few showers and storms are possible Sunday, but not an “all day” kind of rain.

