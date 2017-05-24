On this day in Alabama history: Tuskegee introduced Jesup Agricultural Wagon

May 24, 1906
The Jesup Agricultural Wagon began going to rural farms as part of the Tuskegee Institute Movable School. Meant to carry agricultural equipment and demonstration materials to farmers unable to travel, the Movable School program reached approximately 2,000 people a month throughout its first summer. The Movable School operated in several incarnations and, by 1930, included a demonstration agent, a home agent and a registered nurse. Officially retired from service in 1944, the Movable School lives on today through Tuskegee’s large and small animal ambulatory trucks, which bring the expertise of the Veterinary School’s staff to residents of the Black Belt.
Read more at Encyclopedia of Alabama.
For more on Alabama’s Bicentennial, visit Alabama 200.