James Spann: Cool night ahead for Alabama; warmer by Friday

RADAR CHECK: A cold core upper trough is passing over Alabama this afternoon. The air is unstable because of the cold air aloft, and we have a number of scattered showers over the northern half of the state, moving eastward.

Some of the heavier showers could produce hail; the Storm Prediction Center maintains a “marginal risk” of severe storms for the eastern half of Alabama through the evening. The core severe weather threat is well to the east of Alabama, where tornado watches cover much of the Carolinas and far east Georgia.

Showers will end tonight, with clearing after midnight. We drop into the low 50s tomorrow morning, with upper 40s for colder spots. The record low for May 25 (for Birmingham) is 45, set in 1979; doubtful it gets that cool in the city.

TOMORROW/FRIDAY: Both days will feature a good supply of sunshine. The high tomorrow will be in the mid 70s, but it will feel more like late May Friday with a high between 85 and 88 degrees.

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND: Heat levels continue to rise Saturday; the sky will be partly sunny and the afternoon high will be very close to 90 degrees. We will then introduce the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms Sunday afternoon, but it looks like the most widespread rain will hold off until Monday as a cold front approaches from the north. The high Sunday will be in the mid 80s, followed by low 80s Monday. For now, severe storms are not expected.

REST OF NEXT WEEK: For now the weather looks fairly benign, with seasonal temperatures and little risk of rain.

SEC BASEBALL: The SEC Baseball Tournament continues through Sunday at the Hoover Met. Dry weather is the story tomorrow through Saturday with a warming trend; a shower or storm is possible Sunday afternoon, but no washout.

