James Spann: Unsettled weather continues for Alabama today; drier tomorrow

RADAR CHECK: More heavy downpours were moving across parts of north and west Alabama at daybreak.

We will maintain the chance of occasional showers and storms statewide today as a deep, cold core upper trough moves through. Heavier thunderstorms will come over the eastern half of the state, where the Storm Prediction Center has defined a “marginal risk” of severe storms.

Storms over east Alabama could produce small hail and gusty winds later today, but the higher severe weather probabilities are east of Alabama. Temperatures will be far below average today, with a high only in the 68- to 72-degree range for most places.

TOMORROW/FRIDAY: As drier air returns to the state, the sky becomes partly to mostly sunny tomorrow with a high in the mid 70s. Temperatures return to average late May levels Friday, with highs well up in the 80s and a good supply of sunshine.

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND: Saturday looks very warm, if not hot, and generally dry despite rising moisture levels. Expect a high in the 87- to 90-degree range. Then, we will bring back a chance of showers and thunderstorms Sunday and Monday with a cold front slowly approaching the state. The rain won’t be continuous, and no “washout,” but be ready for the occasional passing shower or thunderstorm. Highs Sunday and Monday should be in the mid 80s with some sun possible between showers.

REST OF NEXT WEEK: The weather looks pretty quiet with mostly dry conditions Tuesday through Friday, with seasonal temperatures; highs will be mostly in the low to mid 80s.

SEC BASEBALL: The SEC Baseball Tournament is going on at the Hoover Met through Sunday.Come see some of the best college players in the country as they compete for the championship. Also, for the first time ever, you can take advantage of the Hoover Metropolitan Complex, which will feature a free, indoor Fan Fest – Ferris wheel, sports bar and much more. Tickets start at $9. Despite the chance of showers and storms today, they will get the games in, and temperatures will be very comfortable, with a high only in the low 70s this afternoon. The weather will be dry tomorrow through Saturday with a warming trend. A a few showers and storms are possible Sunday, but not an “all day” kind of rain.

