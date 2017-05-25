Enjoy the Beach Ball Drop, the Hot Air Balloon Festival or Jazz in the Park this weekend in Can’t Miss Alabama

Have a safe holiday weekend.

Jazz in the Park

Jazz in the Park. (Contributed) Jazz in the Park. (Contributed)

Listeners of all ages will enjoy Jazz in the Park Sunday, May 28, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Huffman High School. The jazz series is traveling across the state featuring Alabama Jazz Hall of Fame Student All-Stars, the Birmingham Heritage Band, Vann Burchfield and other artists. Admission is free. Click here for the complete schedule. Call 205-616-1735 or visit https://www.magiccitysmoothjazz.com/.

Dreamgirls

A production of the award-winning musical “Dreamgirls” is underway through May 28 at the Red Mountain Theatre Company. The classic rhythm-and-blues show deals with some of life’s greatest challenges. Evening performances are Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and matinees Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. Free parking is available on the street in front of the theater and the Park Rite deck, or on the corner of Fourth Avenue North and 19th Street. Paid parking is available in front of the building on 19th Street. The RMTC is at 301 19th St. N. in Birmingham. To learn more, follow this link.

Russell Crossroads Fest

Kick off Memorial Day at the Town Green at Russell Crossroads music festival May 26-28 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. The event features Airside, Mose Wilson and the Delta Twang, the Bank Walkers, Raquel Lily, Jordy Searcy and other artists. Call 256-496-4232 or email [email protected] for more information. Visit the website for the complete schedule.

2017 Alabama Jubilee Hot Air Balloon Festival

Don’t miss the Alabama Jubilee Hot Air Balloon Classic May 27-28 in Decatur. Attendees will enjoy watching the balloons launch, tractor and antique car shows, music and arts and crafts. Call 800-232-5449 or email [email protected]. For more information, visit the website. Click here for the complete schedule.

Alabama Jubilee Hot Air Balloon Festival. (Contributed) Alabama Jubilee Hot Air Balloon Festival. (Contributed)

Alabama Jubilee Hot Air Balloon Festival. (Contributed) Alabama Jubilee Hot Air Balloon Festival. (Contributed) Alabama Jubilee Hot Air Balloon Festival. (Contributed)

Salsa Showdown

Taste a variety of salsas at the 7th Annual Salsa Showdown at the Cahaba Brewing Company Saturday, May 27, from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. Sample guacamole, queso and other dips from restaurants around the state. The event offers live entertainment, demonstrations, an eating contest and more. Proceeds will go to the Alabama Moving Image Association/Sidewalk Film Festival. Admission is $10 in advance and $15 at the door, with free admission for children younger than 5. Pets are welcome. Click here for tickets. Follow the event on Facebook.

Splash Adventure Opening Day

Beat the heat at Alabama Splash Adventure’s summer opening Friday, May 26. The family-friendly park has something for everyone. Enjoy the waterpark and the amusement park. Click here for ticket information. For more information, call 205-481-4750 or visit http://www.alabamasplash.com/.

Beach Ball Drop

Take part in the Beach Ball Drop Friday, May 26, at the Wharf on the Gulf Coast from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. Enjoy 5,000 beach balls dropped at 6:25 p.m. Entertainment includes Nashville country music singer Blaire Hanks, adult and children’s activities and giveaways. Admission is free. Get the full details here.