James Spann: Drier days ahead for Alabama

James Spann: Cool May day for Alabama before big warmup tomorrow from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

COOL MAY MORNING: Temperatures are in the 50s across Alabama early this morning; the sky is cloudy, and just before daybreak we could still see a few lingering showers over the far eastern counties of the state. Those showers will end soon, and the sky becomes partly to mostly sunny as dry air returns. Despite the brighter sky, temperatures won’t get past the mid 70s this afternoon; we should be in the mid 80s in late May.

Tomorrow will feature sunshine in full supply, and after a cool morning with lows in the 55- to 59-degree range, we rise quickly, and most communities will see a high in the 85- to 88-degree range.

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND: Saturday looks like a dry day for most of the state, with a hot afternoon and a partly sunny sky; the high will be close to 90 degrees. Any afternoon showers or storms that form should be few and far between. However, there is a chance an organized band of showers and storms will drift into far North Alabama Saturday night, or Sunday morning during the pre-dawn hours, and those could be strong to severe. The Storm Prediction Center has far North Alabama in a “slight risk” for this possibility.

We will continue to mention some risk of scattered showers and storms Sunday afternoon and night, but a decent part of the day will be dry; Sunday’s high will be in the mid to upper 80s with a mix of sun and clouds.

The best chance of showers and storms statewide will come Monday, Memorial Day, as a cold front approaches; Monday’s high will be close to 80 with only a limited amount of sun.

REST OF NEXT WEEK: The surface front will stall out somewhere across Central Alabama Tuesday, and the best chance of showers will be over the southern half of the state. It seems like the best chance of showers over the latter half of the week will stay over South Alabama.

SEC BASEBALL: The SEC Baseball Tournament continues through Sunday at the Hoover Met. Come see some of the best college players in the country as they compete for the championship. Also, for the first time ever, you can take advantage of the Hoover Metropolitan Complex, which will feature a free, indoor Fan Fest – Ferris wheel, sports bar and much more. Tickets start at $9. Expect dry weather through Saturday; today’s high will be in the 70s, followed by upper 80s tomorrow and 90-degree heat Saturday. On Sunday a passing afternoon shower or storm is possible, but not likely.

Click here to see the Beach Forecast Center page.

WEATHER BRAINS: You can listen to our weekly 90-minute netcast anytime on the web, or on iTunes. This is the show all about weather featuring many familiar voices, including meteorologists at ABC 33/40.

CONNECT: You can find me on all of the major social networks:

Facebook

Twitter

Google Plus

Instagram

Pinterest

Snapchat: spannwx

For more weather news and information, visit AlabamaWX.