James Spann: Warming trend begins tomorrow for Alabama

MAGNIFICENT MAY DAY: Temperatures are close to 70 degrees across Alabama this afternoon despite a good supply of sunshine; we have a fresh west wind, and dewpoints are down in the 40s and low 50s. The next time we have a day like this will probably come in late September.

Tonight will be fair and cool, with lows in the 50s.

WARMING UP: Tomorrow will be sunny and considerably warmer, with a high in the 85- to 88-degree range as temperatures rise to more typical late May levels. Then, on Saturday, expect a high between 87 and 90 degrees as the warming trend continues. It still looks like most of the day Saturday will be dry with a partly sunny sky — just a very small risk of a late afternoon shower.

There is a chance an organized band of storms could creep into far North Alabama late Saturday night, after midnight, and the Storm Prediction Center has the Tennessee Valley under a slight-to-moderate severe weather risk.

REST OF THE MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND: Sunday will be another warm day, with a high well up in the 80s and a mix of sun and clouds; we will mention the risk of widely scattered storms, but it looks like most of the day will be dry. Showers and storms are more likely Monday as a cold front sags southward toward the Alabama/Tennessee border; Monday’s high will be close to 80 with little sunshine.

NEXT WEEK: Confidence is low in the midweek forecast because of model inconsistency. The latest Global Forecast System run stalls the front out near the Tennessee border, keeping a good chance of showers and storms going into Tuesday, followed by a drier setup for the rest of the week.

DROUGHT MONITOR: Drought conditions continue to fade across Alabama; the new data released this morning shows only three small spots of “moderate drought,” a big-time improvement from a few months ago.

SEC BASEBALL: The SEC Baseball Tournament continues through Sunday at the Hoover Met. Come see some of the best college players in the country as they compete for the championship. Also, for the first time ever, you can take advantage of the Hoover Metropolitan Complex, which will feature a free, indoor Fan Fest – Ferris wheel, sports bar and much more. Tickets start at $9. Dry weather is the story at the Met through Saturday, and for now it looks like a small risk of an afternoon storm Sunday. Highs will be well up in the 80s — quite the contrast to last night, when fans were wearing jackets.

