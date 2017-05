Ronnie Guin’s job is supervisor of Alabama Power’s Transmission Control Center, but his passion is classic Army jeeps. His love for jeeps gained traction when it became a way to honor a special veteran, Guin’s grandfather who fought during World War II. Videographer David Macon brings us this first video installment featuring those who collect “Cherishable Items.”

Cherishable Items: Alabama man collects, restores WWII Jeeps from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.