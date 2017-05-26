On this day in Alabama history: John Allan Wyeth was born in Guntersville

May 26, 1845

Surgeon and Confederate veteran John Allan Wyeth was born in Guntersville. Wyeth spent 16 months as a prisoner of war at Camp Morton in Indiana and, after the war, studied medicine in Kentucky and New York. He quickly became an expert in anatomy and began to submit award-winning articles on improving surgical procedures with life-saving innovations. In 1881, he opened the first post-graduate medical school in the United States, the New York Polyclinic Graduate Medical School and Hospital. He was inducted into the Alabama Hall of Fame in 1954 and a statue of Wyeth stands on the grounds of the Alabama State Capitol in Montgomery.

