Downtowne Delight lives up to name among 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die

If you’ve ever looked at a menu and had trouble deciding between two of a restaurant’s signature items, then Downtowne Delight is for you.

Café 336 at Bakers on Main in Guntersville solves the dilemma by putting its signature chicken salad and its pimento cheese sandwich on one plate along with seasonal fruit and a muffin.

By giving a taste of several things instead of just one, Café 336 not only helps decision-making, but has found its way onto the list of “100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die.”

Indecision can be delightful.

Downtowne Delight at Cafe 336 among 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.