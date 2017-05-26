James Spann: Alabama moisture levels slowly rise over the weekend

BLUE SKY AND SUNSHINE: As forecast, temperatures have returned to the 80s across Alabama this afternoon with a good supply of sunshine. Tonight will be fair, with a low in the mid 60s early tomorrow morning.

TOMORROW/SUNDAY: These two days, for most of the state, will be dry and warm. However, we will mention the risk of a few showers or storms during the day tomorrow over far North Alabama, near the Tennessee border. Otherwise, the day will be partly sunny with a high in the mid to upper 80s.

An organized band of storms should move into the extreme northern part of the state after midnight tomorrow night. The Storm Prediction Center has a severe weather risk defined for this activity; the main threats will come from strong straight-line winds. They should fizzle quickly as they move south of the Tennessee River by daybreak Sunday.

The day Sunday again looks mostly dry; we will mention only isolated showers and storms. But the chance of rain will increase Sunday night as a cold front approaches. A strong storm is possible Sunday night over north and west Alabama, and again the SPC has a “marginal risk” of severe storms defined. The high Sunday will be in the 85- to 88-degree range for most.

MEMORIAL DAY: The day looks generally cloudy with occasional showers and thunderstorms likely. A strong storm is possible, but the severe weather risk looks low for now. Monday’s high will range from 80 to 83 degrees due to clouds and showers.

NORTH AND WEST OF ALABAMA: For those traveling over the holiday weekend, we should mention a significant severe weather threat is shaping up tomorrow from North Texas to the middle Atlantic coast.

A few strong tornadoes will be possible in the “moderate risk” area over parts of Missouri, northern Arkansas, southern Illinois and the western tip of Kentucky.

REST OF NEXT WEEK: The surface front will stall and wash out somewhere over north or central Alabama Tuesday. The highest coverage of showers Tuesday should be over the southern half of the state; then, for the rest of the week a moist, unstable airmass will be in place, with some risk of scattered showers and storms each day Wednesday through Friday. Highs will be mostly in the low to mid 80s, right at seasonal levels for early June.

SEC BASEBALL: The SEC Baseball Tournament continues through Sunday at the Hoover Met. Come see some of the best college players in the country as they compete for the championship. Also, for the first time ever, you can take advantage of the Hoover Metropolitan Complex, which will feature a free, indoor Fan Fest – Ferris wheel, sports bar and much more. Tickets start at $9. We expect warm, dry weather at the Hoover Met today and tomorrow, with highs in the 80s. There’s just a small risk of a shower Sunday afternoon for the championship game. Sunday’s high will be between 85 and 88.

