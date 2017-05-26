James Spann: Big warm-up begins in Alabama this afternoon

James Spann: Alabama heats up for Memorial Day weekend from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

COOL MAY MORNING: Temperatures at daybreak around Alabama include:

Black Creek (just northeast of Gadsden) — 46

Fort Payne — 46

Valley Head — 48

Gadsden (Noccalula Falls) — 49

Sycamore — 51

Anniston — 53

Cullman — 53

Center Point — 56

Tuscaloosa — 57

Birmingham — 57

Next time we have numbers like this, most likely, will come in late September with the first good cold front of fall.

Expect a big warm-up today; most locations reach the mid 80s this afternoon with sunshine in full supply.

TOMORROW/SUNDAY: Most of these two days will be dry for Alabama, but we will need to mention the risk of an afternoon shower or storm tomorrow near the Tennessee border, and we will mention a risk of widely scattered showers or storms for the northern half of the state Sunday.

The Storm Prediction Center has a severe weather risk defined for far North Alabama in the pre-dawn hours Sunday with the potential of an organized band of storms moving in from the northwest, but they should be weakening as they arrive in our state.

There is also a “marginal risk” defined for Northwest Alabama in the outlook for Sunday and Sunday night, but the overall threat is low.

MEMORIAL DAY: No doubt the highest coverage of showers and storms will come on Monday as a cold front approaches the state. It won’t rain all day, but it will rain at times, with a strong storm possible. Monday’s high will be in the 80- to 83-degree range.

REST OF NEXT WEEK: For now it looks like the northern half of the state will be mostly dry Tuesday and Wednesday, but moisture returns later in the week, and we will mention a risk of showers Thursday and Friday.

SEC BASEBALL: The SEC Baseball Tournament continues through Sunday at the Hoover Met. Come see some of the best college players in the country as they compete for the championship. Also, for the first time ever, you can take advantage of the Hoover Metropolitan Complex, which will feature a free, indoor Fan Fest – Ferris wheel, sports bar and much more. Tickets start at $9. We expect warm, dry weather at the Hoover Met today and tomorrow, with highs in the 80s. There’s just a small risk of shower Sunday afternoon for the championship game. Sunday’s high will be between 85 and 88.

