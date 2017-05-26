Make safety on the lake a priority this Memorial Day weekend

This Memorial Day weekend promises to be one of the busiest boating weekends of the year. The North American Safe Boating Campaign kicks off the unofficial start to summer with National Safe Boating Week, promoting safe and responsible boating.

In partnership with National Safe Boating Week, the Alabama Marine Patrol, part of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, asks boaters to remember safe and courteous boating practices.

The official holiday travel period runs from Friday, May 26, at 6 a.m. until midnight on Monday, May 29. Most boats will be on the water Saturday through Monday.

“We are expecting large crowds on the water this weekend,” said Sgt. Walter Lacey. “Especially with the hot temperatures expected this weekend, we want everyone to be prepared and to practice safe boating.”

Make sure to check your boat for potential problems before taking it out on the lake. (Contributed) Safety and courtesy are keys to a fun weekend for everybody on lakes such as Logan Martin. (Contributed) Children younger than 8 must wear life jackets at all times. (Joe DeSciose/Shorelines) Make sure to check your boat for potential problems before taking it out on the lake. (Billy Brown/Shorelines) Marine Police are asking people to stick to safe boating practices. (Joe DeSciose/Shorelines) Safety and courtesy are keys to a fun weekend for everybody on lakes such as Logan Martin. (Joe DeSciose/Shorelines)

Lacey offers reminders for boaters in preparation for boating season:

Make safe decisions to protect yourself, your passengers and the people around you.

Be sure to check all your safety equipment.

Check over your boat and make sure there are no electrical problems as well as ensure the battery is charged.

Children younger than 8 must wear life jackets at all times.

If a boat is within 800 feet below a hydroelectric dam, everyone on board must wear a life jacket.

Watch your wake – be courteous and share the lake.

Be aware of alcohol – ensure there is a safe and sober operator, as well as a safe and sober helper who can be on the lookout and assist with operations.

In support of National Safe Boating Week, Alabama Power’s Shorelines blog will bring daily safety tips from its Lake Safety Resource Guide. For more information about the Alabama Marine Patrol, visit www.alea.gov , and for more information about Safe Boating Week, visit http://www.safeboatingcampaign.com/.

Click here to download Alabama Power’s Lake Safety Resource Guide.