Vettes-4-Vets uses speed to fulfill needs for Alabama heroes

A need for speed is helping fulfill the needs of veterans in Alabama this Memorial Day weekend.

Vettes-4-Vets is holding its annual fundraiser that will culminate Saturday at Talladega Superspeedway with Corvettes taking passengers on laps around the famous racetrack.

The party gets started today at Hendrick Hoover Chevrolet Center where Corvette owners and Vettes-4-Vets will celebrate the charities the event supports and the veterans they serve.

Vettes-4-Vets has the drive to raise money for Alabama’s veterans from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Organizers expect 100 Corvette owners to bring their cars for a “Show N Shine” event. Cars start arriving at 1 p.m. with the festivities lasting from 2 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato is expected to attend and the Hoover Fire Department will raise a large American flag.

“Amazing Grace” will be played on bagpipes. Ms. Vettes-4-Vets, a disabled Army veteran this year, will be crowned.

But the main event is Track Day at Talladega Superspeedway starting at 9 a.m. Saturday.

“We sell laps around Talladega to raise money for veterans and veterans’ organizations,” said Mark Davis, chairman of Vettes-4-Vets. “We’ve been doing it now for nine years and we’ve raised over $300,000 for veterans and veteran groups in the Birmingham area.”

Vettes-4-Vets will hold its "Show N Shine" at Hendrick Hoover Chevrolet today and its Talladega Superspeedway drives on Saturday. (Michael Tomberlin / Alabama NewsCenter)

Drivers from 15 states will take passengers on 325 sessions on the track. Passengers pay $100 for five laps.

“Half the people who come are veterans,” Davis said.

“We run 15 cars every 15 minutes – no racing, no passing,” he said. “We will get up to highway speeds plus and just have a great time with it.”

Vettes-4-Vets and Hendrick Chevrolet are also raising money by giving away a 2017 Grand Sport Corvette. A $200 tax-deductible donation gives the donor one of 1,000 chances to win the car. Donations for the car can be made online and the winner does not have to be present to win.

More information about the event and Vettes-4-Vets can be found at the organization’s website and its Facebook page.