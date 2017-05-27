Smoked chicken spring rolls pack many flavors into an edible package

By Michael Tomberlin

Smoked chicken spring rolls are a spicy mix packed with flavor. (Karim Shamsi-Basha / Alabama NewsCenter)

Alabama’s youngest celebrity chef joined with the owner of Urban Cookhouse at the Market at Pepper Place this morning for some Alabama and Asian fusion.

Fuller Goldsmith, the winner of Food Network’s “Chopped Junior,” cooked with Andrea Snyder of Urban Cookhouse to make smoked chicken spring rolls. The spring rolls are perfect for dipping in Urban Cookhouse’s white barbecue sauce or eating on their own. You can pick up the white sauce at any Urban Cookhouse location.

If you missed watching them cook live on Alabama NewsCenter’s Facebook page earlier today, you can watch the replay below.

Smoked chicken spring rolls

Ingredients:

3 chicken breasts, grilled or smoked, and chopped

½ cup green onions, chopped

3 slices of bacon, cooked crisp and chopped

1 large yellow bell pepper, chopped

2 jalapeno peppers, seeded, deveined and chopped

½ medium white onion, chopped

2 blocks cream cheese, softened

6 ounces blue cheese

Salt and pepper to taste

Egg roll wrappers with a bowl of water for sealing

Urban Cookhouse white BBQ sauce

Peanut oil for frying

 

Directions:

Make sure the cream cheese is very soft.  Combine all ingredients except for egg roll wrappers in one large bowl. Place 1½ tablespoons of the filling in the middle of a wrapper and roll tightly like a burrito. Use the water to seal the edges of the wrapper. Pan fry or deep fry at 350 degrees until golden brown. Slice diagonally and serve with Urban Cookhouse white BBQ sauce. Makes about 21 egg rolls, 42 servings when sliced in half.

Andrea Snyder of Urban Cookhouse and Fuller Goldsmith, “Chopped Junior”winner, appeared together at the Market at Pepper Place. (Karim Shamsi-Basha / Alabama NewsCenter)
Andrea Snyder, founder of Urban Cookhouse, serves smoked chicken spring rolls with Urban Cookhouse white sauce to the crowd. (Karim Shamsi-Basha / Alabama NewsCenter)
Fuller Goldsmith cooks at the Market at Pepper Place. (Karim Shamsi-Basha / Alabama NewsCenter)
A large crowd watched Fuller Goldsmith cook at the Market at Pepper Place. (Karim Shamsi-Basha / Alabama NewsCenter)
A large crowd watched Fuller Goldsmith cook at the Market at Pepper Place. (Karim Shamsi-Basha / Alabama NewsCenter)
Fuller Goldsmith cooks at the Market at Pepper Place. (Karim Shamsi-Basha / Alabama NewsCenter)
A large crowd watched Fuller Goldsmith cook at the Market at Pepper Place. (Karim Shamsi-Basha / Alabama NewsCenter)
Fuller Goldsmith cooks at the Market at Pepper Place. (Karim Shamsi-Basha / Alabama NewsCenter)
A large crowd watched Fuller Goldsmith cook at the Market at Pepper Place. (Karim Shamsi-Basha / Alabama NewsCenter)
A large crowd watched Fuller Goldsmith cook at the Market at Pepper Place. (Karim Shamsi-Basha / Alabama NewsCenter)
Andrea Snyder, founder of Urban Cookhouse, serves smoked chicken spring rolls with Urban Cookhouse white sauce to the crowd. (Karim Shamsi-Basha / Alabama NewsCenter)
