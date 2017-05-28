On this day in Alabama history: The U.S. Army established the Mount Vernon Arsenal

May 28, 1828
The United States Army established the Mount Vernon Arsenal in Alabama. The former headquarters for Gen. Claiborne during the Creek War of 1813-1814, the arsenal became the first federal installation seized by the Alabama militia in preparation for secession in 1861. Returned to the U.S. after the Civil War, the Army converted the site to a barracks and, from 1887 to 1894, it housed Apache prisoners, including Geronimo. The state also used the location for the construction of a mental health facility, later named Searcy Hospital, which housed patients from 1900 to 2012. The site was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1988.
