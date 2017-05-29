Alabama Power Auburn crew knows the value of teamwork

When Nic Porter kisses his wife, Holland, and 2-year-old son, Greyson, goodbye to go to work at the Alabama Power Auburn Crew Headquarters, all three of them know he’s going to do what can be dangerous work, but he’s doing it with others who are constantly thinking of safety.

“It’s a very comforting and reassuring feeling for me and my family to know that when I leave for work everyone shares a common goal to work safe,” Porter said.

Porter knows a thing or two about teamwork. He has a physical education degree from Auburn University at Montgomery and played college baseball at Central Alabama Community College and the University of Montevallo.

That team includes Tony Jones, lead lineman at the Auburn Crew Headquarters.

Jones has worked with Alabama Power for 17 years – the entire time at Auburn. He and his wife, Amanda, have two sons.

Jones said linemen play an important role in the company but also within the community.

“Linemen are first responders that most people forget about,” Jones said. “We work hand-in-hand with fire departments on isolating house fires and building fires to make it safe for the firemen to enter the building. We also work hand-in-hand with the police department when cars hit the pole to get the injured out safely.”

Teamwork and safety are key for Alabama Power Auburn Crew Headquarters from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

When it comes to safety and communication, Jones helped Alabama Power use modern technology to enhance both.

He was part of the Southern Division team that came up with the idea and helped implement the use of iPads among the line crews to help improve communication and safety.

As the coach of his son’s baseball team, Jones is able to speak to youths about the importance of teamwork with some authority.

As a 33-year veteran of the company, Reddoch McNeal, local operation lineman at the Auburn Crew Headquarters, knows all too well what Porter and Jones have come to know in their own time.

He has kissed Carol, his wife of 38 years, goodbye the same way for more than three decades knowing he was going to be part of a team that was committed to seeing everyone return home safely. Now with three grown children and eight grandchildren, McNeal is more appreciative than ever of the safety message at his workplace.

“Safety has been put to the forefront now,” McNeal said. “We’re focusing more on safety than we used to and that’s helping us grow as a company.”

In the weeks leading up to Alabama Lineman Appreciation Day June 5, Alabama NewsCenter is spotlighting Alabama Power linemen and honors all linemen who serve companies, communities and customers all across the state and are often called upon to aid other states.