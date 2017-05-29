Alabama’s Aldridge Gardens Veterans Memorial Arbor offers serenity to honor those who sacrificed

On this Memorial Day, there are places that offer patriotic music, somber ceremonies and even raucous remembrances.

But if you’re seeking a place for quiet reflection that honors those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to their country, Aldridge Gardens in Hoover has that with its Veterans Memorial Arbor.

Located at the far end of the gardens, the $250,000 project combines the topiary of the gardens with tributes to the fallen.

“We wanted a place where people could come and just remember or reflect on what’s happened during Memorial Day weekend or if they’ve lost a loved one or if they have a family member that’s serving,” said Mark Davis, board member at Aldridge Gardens who spearheaded the Veterans Memorial Arbor project. “That’s the main reason for it.”

Three bronze busts are installed at the memorial. Spc. Andrew Lee Hand, Lance Cpl. Thomas E. Rivers Jr. and Lance Cpl. Ryan G. Winslow are recognized as the soldier and Marines lost from Hoover during the Global War on Terror.

The busts line the entrance to a Gateway Pentagon Plaza that features benches and engraved pavers people have purchased to honor their own family member or friend who is a veteran or has died in service to their country.

“We had nothing down here at the end of the gardens, so this really brings people down to a section of the gardens they don’t usually see,” said Rip Weaver, executive director of Aldridge Gardens. “To have something to honor the vets was really a stroke of genius. We wanted to have an arbor across the dam. It’s in the master plan. But to have something of this magnitude is just great.”

Lance Cpl. Thomas E. Rivers Jr. gave his life in the Global War on Terror and is honored at Aldridge Gardens. (Michael Tomberlin / Alabama NewsCenter) The Veterans Memorial Arbor can be seen across the lake at Aldridge Gardens. (Michael Tomberlin / Alabama NewsCenter) The Gateway Pentagon Plaza at Aldridge Gardens is a place for quiet contemplation. (Michael Tomberlin / Alabama NewsCenter) Lance Cpl. Ryan G. Winslow gave his life in the Global War on Terror and is honored at Aldridge Gardens. (Michael Tomberlin / Alabama NewsCenter) The public can purchase pavers in honor of veterans and others to support the Veterans Memorial Arbor at Aldridge Gardens. (Michael Tomberlin / Alabama NewsCenter) The Veterans Memorial Arbor can be seen across the lake at Aldridge Gardens. (Michael Tomberlin / Alabama NewsCenter)

The arbor stretches across the dam of the lake at Aldridge Gardens. Wisteria vines have started creeping up the arbor’s iron columns and eventually will create a canopy of deep blue flowers. At the base of the arbor will be red and white flowers, completing the patriotic panorama.

An America flag stands alone on one side of the dam while service flags of the five military branches wave in support from the other side of the dam.

The running water, wind through the trees, birds from all around and even the faint sound of Interstate 459 make for a pleasant atmosphere for quiet contemplation.

“It’s just a very, very special place,” Weaver said.

He said he hopes others will see it as a perfect place to come on Memorial Day.

“It should be packed,” he said. “I hope we have good weather.”

Aldridge Gardens is at 3530 Lorna Road in Hoover and is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. More information can be found at aldridgegardens.com.