James Spann: Humid day in Alabama, with a few showers/storms

MEMORIAL DAY: I hope you take some time to remember what this day represents. May we never forget that freedom isn’t free.

In terms of weather, the day will feature more clouds than sun, and we will have the risk of a few passing showers or thunderstorms through tonight. Not a continuous rain, however. If you have something planned outside, just be ready for an occasional shower or thunderstorm.

Some of the the heavier storms were over the Florida Panhandle just after daybreak.

Rain over the northern half of the state is light and spotty early this morning. Storms that form later today could be strong; the Storm Prediction Center has much of Alabama in a “marginal risk” of severe weather.

Surface-based CAPE values could exceed 2,000 j/kg in spots this afternoon, but with only a limited amount of sunshine and weak wind fields, the overall severe weather threat looks pretty low for now.

REST OF THE WEEK: A surface front north of here has stalled and will dissipate before reaching Central Alabama, so we stay in a moist airmass through the week. This means we will need to mention some risk of scattered showers and thunderstorms on a daily basis through Friday. Meteorological summer begins this week, meaning cold front passages will be fewer in number, and you will hear of “scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms” almost daily. Highs this week will be mostly in the low to mid 80s, close to seasonal averages.

THE WEEKEND: Not much change. A mix of sun and clouds Saturday and Sunday with scattered showers and storms possible both days. Highs in the mid 80s.

Trying to determine changes in the overall coverage and timing of scattered showers and storms is very challenging more than a day in advance in summer.

