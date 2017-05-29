On this day in Alabama history: Reconstruction plan for former Confederate states announced

May 29, 1865

U.S. President Andrew Johnson announced a plan of Reconstruction for the former Confederate states. Over the next two years, known as Presidential Reconstruction, Johnson issued wholesale pardons to ex-Confederates, opposed black suffrage and civil rights protection for freedmen, and failed to act against repressive local laws. In 1867, the Republican-controlled Congress took over the Reconstruction process and initiated the passage of the Fourteenth and Fifteenth Amendments to the U.S. Constitution. In Alabama, freed people effectively challenged the state’s racial hierarchy during Reconstruction, but also stimulated reactionary opposition by white supremacists who returned the state to Democratic control in 1874.

Andrew Johnson, full-length portrait, c. 1860-1875. (Brady-Handy Collection, Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Division) President Andrew Johnson pardoning Rebels at the White House, 1865. (Sketched by Stanley Fox, from Harper’s Weekly, Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Division)

