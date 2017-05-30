James Spann: Blanket of moist air remains over Alabama

James Spann: Risk of showers, storms in Alabama every day this week from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

RADAR CHECK: We had areas of rain on radar at daybreak over parts of Central and South Alabama, generally south of I-20.

We will maintain the chance of a few passing showers or thunderstorms over much of the state today, but the rain won’t be continuous, and the activity this afternoon will be fairly random and scattered. The chance of any one spot getting wet today is about 1 in 3, and the high will be in the low 80s with only a limited amount of sun. The air is drier over far North Alabama; many communities in the Tennessee Valley will be dry.

REST OF THE WEEK: Not much change. High dew points and precipitable water values, meaning some risk of showers and thunderstorms each day through Friday. The 06Z GFS hints the air will be a tad drier Thursday over the northern half of the state, but we aren’t buying that solution for now. As we get into meteorological summer, rain becomes more scattered in nature and distribution becomes more uneven. It is impossible to give rain start/stop times for any one location. Just be ready for the occasional passing shower or thunderstorm. The best chance will come during the afternoon and evening, but a late night or morning shower can’t be completely ruled out. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s with intervals of sunshine possible.

No organized severe weather is expected through Friday, although a strong storm is possible.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: No real change. Alabama will be covered in an airmass you can wear, with dew points up in the low 70s — meaning a continued chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday. Most places will see an hour or two of rain both days, with the highest risk of showers coming during the afternoon and evening. Not much sun; highs between 80 and 85.

NEXT WEEK: The Global Forecast System hints at drier air slipping into the state beginning Tuesday, with only isolated showers for the rest of the week. And it looks like the pattern favors below-average temperatures for much of the eastern and southern U.S. through mid-June.

