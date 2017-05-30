James Spann: Moist air will stay parked over Alabama for a while

HEAVY DOWNPOURS: A band of showers and thunderstorms set up across North Alabama this afternoon; the heavier storms produced flooding in parts of St. Clair, Calhoun, Etowah and Cullman counties. Radar data suggests more than 5 inches of rain near Ohatchee; a flash flood warning was issued this afternoon for parts of St. Clair and Calhoun counties close to this heavier rain bullseye.

We will maintain the chance of showers and storms through tonight in this moist, unstable airmass over Alabama.

REST OF THE WEEK: We will need to maintain the chance of a few passing showers and storms daily through Friday. There is a chance some drier air will creep into the northern third of the state Thursday, pushing the higher coverage of showers south for that one day.

It won’t rain all day tomorrow through Friday, and the showers and storms will be scattered and rather random, meaning there is no way of giving specific locations or start/stop times. Just be ready for an occasional shower or thunderstorm. And, like today, with the high precipitable water values, heavier storms will produce lots of rain in a short amount of time. Highs will remain in the 80- to 85-degree range.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: No real change in the synoptic pattern. “Air you can wear” remains parked over Alabama with dew points up in the low 70s; we expect scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday with only a limited amount of sun; highs will be in the low to mid 80s. The weekend won’t be a total washout, but no doubt it will rain at times.

NEXT WEEK: We expect a trend toward drier weather by midweek; highs hold in the 80s.

