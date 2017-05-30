Montgomery April home sales up 8 percent over last year

Click here to view or print the entire monthly report compliments of the ACRE Corporate Cabinet.

Sales: According to the Montgomery Area Association of Realtors’ Multiple Listing Service, Montgomery-area residential sales totaled 378 units during April, an increase in sales of 8 percent from April 2016’s total of 349 units. Another resource to review is the Annual Report.

Forecast: Closed transactions during April were 29 units or 8 percent above the Alabama Center for Real Estate’s monthly forecast. ACRE’s year-to-date sales forecast through April projected 1,249 closed transactions, while the actual sales were 1,309 units.

Supply: The Montgomery area housing inventory in April was 2,262 units, a decrease of 11 percent from April 2016 and 34 percent below the month-of-April peak in 2008 (3,442 units).

There were 6 months of housing supply during April, a decrease of 18 percent from the same time in 2016. About 6 months of supply is considered a balanced market during April, with buyer and seller having equal bargaining power.

April inventory in the Montgomery area increased 1 percent from the prior month. This direction is consistent with historical data indicating April inventory on average (2012-2016) increases from March by 4 percent.

Demand: April residential sales increased 3 percent from the prior month. This direction contrasts with seasonal patterns and historical data indicating that April sales, on average (2012-2016), decrease from March by 3 percent.

Existing single-family home sales accounted for 84 percent of total sales, while new construction sales made up 15 percent.

Pricing: The Montgomery-area median sales price in April was $154,500, up 15 percent from April 2016 ($134,000). The median sales price increased 10 percent from the prior month. Historical data (2012-2016) indicate the April median sales price typically decreases from March by 4 percent. Pricing can fluctuate from month to month as the sample size of data (closed transactions) is subject to seasonal buying patterns. ACRE recommends contacting a local real estate professional for additional market pricing information.

Industry perspective: “The Home Purchase Sentiment Index returned to its longer-term trend line after reclaiming ground lost last month. This is aligned with our market forecast of about 3 percent sales growth in 2017,” said Doug Duncan, senior vice president and chief economist at Fannie Mae. “Historically strong inflation-adjusted house price gains are tempering consumer sentiment, whereas consumer optimism regarding the ease of getting a mortgage reached a survey high. On balance, housing continues on a gradual growth track.”

