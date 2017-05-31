James Spann: Humid air continues to hang over Alabama

James Spann: Weather pattern keeps Alabama in the soup for the next four to five days from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

RADAR CHECK: We had some light rain falling at daybreak across parts of Central Alabama, most of it in areas south and east of Birmingham.

The chance of showers and storms will continue statewide today in a very moist environment, but it won’t rain all day, and the sun should break out at times this afternoon. The high today will be in the 82- to 85-degree range, close to average for the last day of meteorological spring in Alabama.

TOMORROW/FRIDAY: No real change. Drier air will try to creep into Northeast Alabama tomorrow, but for most of the state the weather will be the same — warm and humid, with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs hold in the low to mid 80s, and the sky will feature more clouds than sun.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Same story; an ocean of humidity will remain in place, and we will deal with a few passing showers and thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday. Not a continuous rain, and there is no way of knowing the start/stop times at any given point since the showers and storms will be rather random and scattered. Just be ready for an occasional shower or thunderstorm; the high will be in the 82- to 85-degree range both days with only a limited amount of sun.

NEXT WEEK: Showers and storms are a good possibility Monday, but we see signals of a pattern change by midweek that will bring some change in the weather to the Deep South. An upper trough is forecast to form over the eastern third of the nation, and the Global Forecast System is advertising dry air entering Alabama Tuesday and holding through midweek. If this is right, we will enjoy lower humidity and cooler nights Tuesday through Thursday with no risk of showers.

