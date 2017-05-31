On this day in Alabama history: Joe Namath was born in Pennsylvania

May 31, 1943
Football great Joe Namath was born in Pennsylvania. Namath played quarterback at the University of Alabama under legendary coach Paul “Bear” Bryant and led the Crimson Tide to a 29-4 record, three bowl appearances and a national championship. Signed by the New York Jets in 1965, Namath became “Broadway Joe,” a quarterback known for his accolades and his personal style, which included long hair, a “Fu Manchu” mustache and a mink coat. In 1969, Namath led the Jets to victory in the third Super Bowl, one of the greatest upsets in sports history. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame and the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Read more at Encyclopedia of Alabama.
For more on Alabama’s Bicentennial, visit Alabama 200.