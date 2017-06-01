James Spann: Alabama gets some sun, with scattered showers/storms

James Spann: Not much change in Alabama’s weather until next week from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

WELCOME TO METEOROLOGICAL SUMMER: Those of us in the weather business consider summer from June 1 through Aug. 31; it makes it much easier for record keeping. In terms of astronomy, however, summer begins on the day of the solstice — this year, on June 20 at 11:24 p.m. Central Time. This is when the sun is directly over the Tropic of Cancer, and we have the largest amount of daylight.

HUMID AIR HANGS OVER ALABAMA: Alabama’s weather won’t change much today and tomorrow; muggy conditions continue, and we will maintain the risk of scattered showers and thunderstorms, most active during the afternoon and evening. The chance of any one spot getting wet will be in the 30 percent range; otherwise, expect a mix of sun and clouds with a high in the mid 80s. Birmingham’s average high for the first day of June is 85.

THE WEEKEND: Pretty much the same story — sunshine at times, and the risk of scattered showers and storms both days with highs in the mid 80s. These showers will be pretty random, and there is no way of knowing exactly when and where they pop up. Just be ready for one from time to time if you have something planned outdoors. And, if you hear thunder, get inside. Lightning is the prime threat from summer storms in Alabama.

NEXT WEEK: We’re still seeing decent signals from global models that drier, continental air will push into Alabama Tuesday and Wednesday. If this indeed happens, humidity levels will be lower, nights cooler, and showers will vanish for the midweek period.

HURRICANE SEASON BEGINS: Today is the first day of the Atlantic/Gulf of Mexico hurricane season; things are quiet and no tropical storms are expected through the weekend. Long-term averages for the number of named storms, hurricanes and major hurricanes are 12, 6 and 3, respectively.

One tropical cyclone, Tropical Storm Arlene, already formed this year in April. The next named storm that forms this season will be Bret. Names for this year: Arlene, Bret, Cindy, Don, Emily, Franklin, Gert, Harvey, Irma, Jose, Katia, Lee, Maria, Nate, Ophelia, Philippe, Rina, Sean, Tammy, Vince and Whitney.

