James Spann: Scattered showers, storms through the weekend for Alabama

SUMMER IS HERE: At least meteorological summer is here, which runs from today through Aug. 31 (astronomical summer starts June 20). As you might expect in this muggy airmass, we have random, scattered showers and storms on radar.

Radar suggests 2 inches of rain came down today in East Alabama on the Cleburne/Randolph County line south of Heflin. We will maintain the chance of showers through tonight with a weak upper disturbance approaching from the west.

TOMORROW AND THE WEEKEND: Not much change. Humid air, intervals of sunshine, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low to mid 80s on most days. In this situation (and on most summer days), it is impossible to know exactly when and where the showers and storms fire up; they tend to be pretty random and scattered. Higher risk of some rain will come during the afternoon and evening, but with such high precipitable water values we can’t rule out a late-night or morning shower in spots.

Showers and storms could be a little more active Sunday, as the air should be a bit more unstable by then. Understand this isn’t a continuous kind of rain; just be ready for an occasional passing shower or thunderstorm through Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: We will maintain the chance of scattered showers and storms Monday, but the weather trends drier Tuesday, and for now it looks shower-free Wednesday and Thursday, with a good supply of sunshine, lower humidity and cooler nights.

HURRICANE SEASON BEGINS: Today is the first day of the Atlantic/Gulf of Mexico hurricane season; things are quiet and no tropical storms are expected through the weekend. Long-term averages for the number of named storms, hurricanes and major hurricanes are 12, 6 and 3, respectively.

One tropical cyclone, Tropical Storm Arlene, already formed this year in April. The next named storm that forms this season will be Bret. Names for this year: Arlene, Bret, Cindy, Don, Emily, Franklin, Gert, Harvey, Irma, Jose, Katia, Lee, Maria, Nate, Ophelia, Philippe, Rina, Sean, Tammy, Vince and Whitney.

DROUGHT MONITOR: The drought has basically faded away across Alabama, based on new data released this morning. We have come a long way over the past six months.

