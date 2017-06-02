James Spann: Alabama gets wet at times through Monday

RADAR CHECK: We have scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms across Alabama this afternoon, some producing heavy rain.

Showers are moving east and will slowly die down late tonight.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: A very moist, unstable airmass will remain parked across the Deep South. The sky will be occasionally cloudy tomorrow and Sunday, and we will see a number of showers and storms both days. The rain won’t be continuous, and the sun will peek out at times, but if you have something planned outside be prepared for an occasional shower or storm. While they will be most numerous during the afternoon and evening, we can’t rule out a late-night or morning shower in this environment.

With high precipitable water values, some heavy rain is possible with the heavier showers and thunderstorms. The high tomorrow and Sunday should be in the 80- to 85-degree range.

NEXT WEEK: No real change on Monday; we will maintain the chance of showers and storms. But, on Tuesday, showers will begin to become fewer in number, and dry, continental air is expected to settle into the state Wednesday through Friday with sunny days, lower humidity and cooler nights.

