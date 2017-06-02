Birmingham SlossFest profile: Spoon

Performer: Spoon

Type of music: Indie Rock

About: When indie-rockers Spoon launch their summer U.S. tour at SlossFest, the only rust will be remnants of the furnaces. Though the Birmingham set on June 15 will launch a four-month tour of North America, the band will just have finished dashing through Europe, logging 16 dates through eight countries in three weeks.

The band is out in support of its ninth studio album, Hot Thoughts. Though the sales charts have shown scattered success, Spoon is one of those bands that you have probably heard even if you didn’t realize it. Spoon tunes have been featured in television shows such as Veronica Mars, Chuck, The Simpsons, Scrubs and House – and on the big screen in Stranger Than Fiction; I Love You, Man; and Horrible Bosses.

You could make the case that Spoon is one of the best bands you have never heard of. Reviewers have raved about Spoon albums, as the band’s releases in the first decade of the 2000s scored consistently the highest on the Metacritic aggregator.

If you want to know what to expect once the amps are hot, prepare for catchy pop hooks, lyrics you can understand, the nonthreatening gravel of frontman Britt Daniel, and an undercurrent of nimble jangles that will remind you why we miss David Bowie.

You can follow Spoon on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Source: http://spoontheband.com

Discography: “Telephono” (1996), “A Series of Sneaks” (1998), “Girls Can Tell” (2001), “Kill the Moonlight” (2002), “Gimme Fiction” (2005), “Ga Ga Ga Ga Ga” (2007), “Transference” (2010), “They Want My Soul” (2014), and “Hot Thoughts” (2017).

You might have heard: “The Underdog” and “Don’t You Evah” from “Ga Ga Ga Ga Ga.”

Don’t You Evah by Spoon on VEVO.

The Underdog (Official Video) by Spoon on VEVO.

Playing at SlossFest: Spoon takes over the Blast Stage on Saturday, July 15 from 5:45 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.

Sloss Music and Arts Festival takes place at the historic Sloss Furnaces in Birmingham July 15-16 and features 40 performers on four stages. Tickets can be purchased here.