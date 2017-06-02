James Spann: Get ready to dodge some showers, storms in Alabama this weekend

James Spann: Moist air sticks to Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

MUGGY JUNE DAYS: “Air you can wear” will remain across Alabama and the Deep South through the weekend, meaning we will have to dodge showers and thunderstorms at times. Expect more clouds than sun each day, highs in the 80- to 85-degree range, and scattered showers and thunderstorms. While the best chance of a shower or storm will come during the afternoons and evenings, with such high moisture levels we can’t rule out a late-night or morning shower.

There’s no way of resolving the exact location of the showers and storms in this pattern, and we can’t give rain start/stop times for any specific spot. Just be ready for an occasional shower or thunderstorm if you have something planned outdoors. The rain won’t be continuous, and the sun will peek out at times.

Precipitable water values are nearing 2 inches, so heavier showers and storms will produce lots of rain; flash flood warnings are in effect early this morning for areas near Tupelo, Mississippi.

NEXT WEEK: Showers and storms remain possible Monday, but they should begin to thin out Tuesday as a pattern change takes place. An upper trough will develop over the eastern U.S. and will pull down much drier, continental air into Alabama Tuesday night. This will set the stage for rain-free weather for most of the state Wednesday through Friday, with sunny days; fair, cooler nights; and lower humidity values.

TROPICS: The Atlantic basin is quiet on this second day of the Atlantic hurricane season, and tropical storm formation is not expected over the next five days.

