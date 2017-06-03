Alabama Power lineman Phillip Genry has seen much progress in 44 years

Phillip Genry has been with his wife and with Alabama Power for more than 44 years and he’s seen great things from both.

In addition to decades of love and companionship, his marriage to Susan has brought him a son – who now also works with the power company – and three grandchildren.

Genry’s years with Alabama Power have brought him from working on a tree crew to being a utilityman, a meter reader, apprentice lineman, a lead lineman and his current position as a local operation lineman in West Blocton.

Alabama Power lineman Phillip Genry has witnessed changes over four decades from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

“The biggest thing that I think that’s changed in the 44 years I’ve been with them is they have a lot of new mechanized equipment now that we didn’t have back then,” Genry said. “Plus, we have a lot of automation stuff, electronics stuff.”

Equipment like GPS, computers and remotely operated switches make the job more efficient and safe.

“A lot of that stuff, if you’d have told me 30 years ago that we were going to have that, I couldn’t see it back then, but it’s a reality now,” he said.

In the weeks leading up to Alabama Lineman Appreciation Day June 5, Alabama NewsCenter is spotlighting Alabama Power linemen and honors all linemen who serve companies, communities and customers all across the state and are often called upon to aid other states.