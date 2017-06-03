Follow four easy steps for fruity pops

Try some refreshing, and incredibly easy to make summer fruit pops during your next get-together. These fruit pops boast fresh watermelon, raspberries and limes, all in season during the summer.

What are the benefits of eating seasonally? For starters, fruits picked in season are more flavorful and contain more nutrients. Eating seasonally is healthier; and produce like berries, fruits and watermelon help keep us hydrated during the hot summer months.

So pull out your frozen pop molds and a handful of craft sticks. These treats are seasonal, easy and refreshing.

What you’ll need

½ cup lime juice

½ cup sugar

3 cups chopped seedless watermelon

1 cup raspberries

1 cup raspberry-cranberry juice

8 craft sticks (3 ½-inch)

Four easy steps

Process lime juice, sugar, watermelon and raspberries in a blender until smooth. Pour through a fine wire-mesh strainer into a large measuring cup, discarding solids and seeds. Stir in juice and pour into 8 (4-ounce) ice pop molds.

Top with lid; insert craft sticks and freeze.

This recipe is from Shorelines.