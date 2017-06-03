On this day in Alabama history: Engineering educator retired from Auburn

June 3, 1907

Engineering educator James Henry Lane retired from Auburn University after a 25-year tenure. A native of Virginia, Lane served in the Confederate Army under Gen. Robert E. Lee and participated in almost every major battle fought by the Army of Northern Virginia, rising to the rank of brigadier general. In 1883, he became chair of Civil Engineering and Mining Engineering at Auburn, a position he would hold until his retirement. Under Lane’s leadership, the Engineering Department won national and international awards and honors as it helped turn the college into a leading educational institution. Lane is also the namesake of Lane Hall, the oldest building at Virginia Tech.

