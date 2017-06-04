Alabama Power lineman David Taylor is living his ‘lifelong dream’

When other children were thinking of becoming a policeman or a fireman or a doctor or a lawyer, David Taylor was fascinated by electricity.

“Since I was a kid, I’ve always had an interest in working with electricity – from all of my projects I’ve done in school and learning about it,” Taylor said. “So, now, working with Alabama Power is a lifelong dream come true for me.”

Alabama Power lineman David Taylor is blessed to do his dream job from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

His 17 years with the power company have taken Taylor from a helper to the garage to an apprentice to a lineman and now a local operations lineman in Mobile.

What started as a fascination has grown into an expertise and respect for electricity. It also gives Taylor fulfillment when he is able to help others.

“People depend on us every single day and that makes me proud,” Taylor said.

A lifelong Mobilian, Taylor said he enjoys life in the Port City, from Mardi Gras to time with his wife and two daughters.

In the weeks leading up to Alabama Lineman Appreciation Day June 5, Alabama NewsCenter is spotlighting Alabama Power linemen and honors all linemen who serve companies, communities and customers all across the state and are often called upon to aid other states.