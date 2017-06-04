Birmingham SlossFest profile: Shaheed and DJ Supreme

Performer: Shaheed and DJ Supreme

Type of music: Hip Hop

About: Communicating Vessels’ recording artists Shaheed and DJ Supreme are one of hip hop’s most consistent groups. Hailing from Birmingham, Shaheed and DJ Supreme don’t fit the mold of most typical Dirty South artists as they are practitioners of traditional boom-bap hip hop. They’ve already released two critically acclaimed LPs – “Health Wealth & Knowledge of Self” and “Scholar Warrior (The Remix Album)” – which showcase Shaheed’s sharp lyrical prowess and DJ Supreme’s soulful production. As a group, Shaheed and DJ Supreme has shared stages with Raekwon, DJ Shiftee, The Bodega Brovas and Stalley, as well as label mates The Green Seed. The group’s albums boast guest appearances from artists such as Akil the MC (of Jurassic 5), Amir Sulaiman, and W. Ellington Felton. In February, Shaheed and DJ Supreme released “The Art of Throwing Darts – The Prequel,” which it calls a “mixtape” and gives fans “a taste of what’s coming next,” according to the Communicating Vessels website.

Source: https://www.reverbnation.com/shaheedtawheed

Discography: “Health Wealth & Knowledge of Self,” “Scholar Warrior (The Remix Album),” “Knowledge, Rhythm and Understanding,” “The Art of Throwing Darts – The Prequel”

You might have heard: “Right Now” from “Knowledge, Rhythm and Understanding”

Playing at SlossFest: Shaheed and DJ Supreme will perform on the Seasick Records stage Sunday, July 16, from 7:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Sloss Music and Arts Festival takes place at the historic Sloss Furnaces in Birmingham July 15-16 and features 40 performers on four stages. Tickets can be purchased here.