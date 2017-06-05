Amazon to open $30 million Alabama ‘sortation center’

Amazon plans to invest nearly $30 million to open a 362,000-square-foot “sortation center” in Mobile, a facility that allows the Internet retail giant to accelerate deliveries of products purchased online.

The Amazon center in west Mobile off Interstate 10 will ultimately employ more than 360 part-time employees, though that number could rise by 1,000 in busy periods. The site is expected to open later this year.

“There are a lot of contributing factors that go into our thought process on where to place a new customer fulfillment or sortation center. Most importantly, we want to make sure our facilities are placed as close to the customer as possible to ensure we can offer a great Prime service and fast shipping speeds to customers,” said Ashley Robinson, strategic communications manager for Amazon.

“We also look at the workforce and we’ve found great talent in abundance in Mobile County,” she added.

Partnership approach

The Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce teamed with the Alabama Department of Commerce, the Mobile County Commission and the City of Mobile to work on this project since early 2017. The center is a partnership between Amazon and Johnson Development Associates.

“This will be the first Alabama hub for Amazon’s vast distribution network, and we will work with the Internet retailer and our allies in Mobile to develop a partnership that can lead to other opportunities over time,” said Greg Canfield, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce.

“Having a world-class company like Amazon making a significant investment in Alabama is always a positive development,” he said.

Troy Wayman, the Mobile Chamber’s vice president of economic development, said the Amazon project represents another example of how Mobile’s distribution infrastructure and workforce continue to draw the attention of an international company.

“Amazon is one of the most successful and innovative companies in the world, and we could not be more excited to welcome their first major location in Alabama,” said Mayor Sandy Stimpson. “Mobile is open for business, and the best is yet to come.”

Added Mobile County Commissioner Jerry Carl, “This helps America and the world know that Mobile is a great place to do business.”

This story originally appeared on the Alabama Department of Commerce’s Made in Alabama website.