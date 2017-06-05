James Spann: Unsettled weather continues in Alabama through tomorrow

RADAR CHECK: As expected, we have numerous showers and thunderstorms across Alabama this afternoon, moving northeast.

Stronger storms are producing very heavy rain; some flooding has been reported in a few spots. Temperatures are only in the mid 70s over much of the state because of clouds and rain. We will maintain the chance of showers and storms tonight in a very moist, unstable airmass over the Deep South.

TOMORROW: A surface cold front will enter North Alabama late in the day; we still expect more clouds than sun, with a few passing showers and storms likely. The high tomorrow afternoon will be very close to 80 degrees. By tomorrow night the best chance of showers and storms will shift down into South Alabama as drier air works into the state.

A CHANCE TO DRY OUT: Dry, continental air settles into Alabama Wednesday. We are projecting sunny days, lower humidity and cooler nights for our state Wednesday through Friday, thanks to that dry air. Morning lows will drop into the cool 50s early Thursday and Friday morning. Highs will be in the 80s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Looks like the dry pattern holds Saturday and Sunday with warmer afternoons; temperatures will rise into the upper 80s both days with a good supply of sunshine.

NEXT WEEK: Moist air returns Monday along with the chance of scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. The rest of the week looks pretty routine for June — partly sunny, humid days with the risk of afternoon and evening storms in a few spots; highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

TROPICS: The Atlantic basin is quiet, and tropical storm formation is not expected this week.

