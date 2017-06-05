James Spann: Drier air arrives in Alabama Wednesday

James Spann: More showers, storms for Alabama today, but no severe weather from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

RADAR CHECK: A blanket of moist air continues to sit over Alabama this morning like a wet sponge, and we have a number of showers on radar at daybreak.

The sky will feature more clouds than sun today, with scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms. A few spots will see heavy rain, but no organized severe weather is expected. The high today will be in the low 80s for most communities.

Not much change tomorrow — a few showers and thunderstorms are likely as a cold front approaches Alabama from the north. No “all day” rain, but occasional showers with a high close to 80 degrees, which is below average for early June in Alabama.

A CHANCE TO DRY OUT: We believe the surface front will have enough southward push to make it through Alabama tomorrow night, followed by a nice surge of dry, continental air on Wednesday. We are forecasting sunny days with lower humidity, and clear, cool nights Wednesday through Friday. A good chance we visit the upper 50s early Thursday and Friday morning. Very pleasant weather for June in Alabama.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: For now it looks like the dry air will stay in place. Mostly sunny weather will continue Saturday and Sunday with warmer afternoons; highs will creep into the 85- to 89-degree range with lows in the 60s. There is a decent chance we go shower-free for five consecutive days (Wednesday through Sunday), which is pretty rare for the Deep South this time of the year.

NEXT WEEK: Moist air returns. We will bring back the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms Monday, and it looks like that will stay in the forecast daily through Friday, June 16, with highs in the 80s.

TROPICS: The Atlantic basin is quiet, and tropical storm formation is not expected this week.

