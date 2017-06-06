Birmingham SlossFest profile: New Devils

Performer: New Devils

Type of Music: Soul-powered rock with a country twang

About: Johnnie Shaneyfelt on guitar and lead vocals, Jay McCarley on bass and Joe Rudisell on drums are the Birmingham-based New Devils. The trio is an up-and-coming band that has released a handful of tunes online with its own soulful take of alternative country with a renegade/outlaw edge.

“When I was young they used to call me a little devil,” the band says on its website bio. “I’m all grown up. Now that I’m learning the true nature of the world, I’m finding out the true nature of myself. I am that I am. I’ve come to spread the good gospel that music can and WILL save your soul if you are so inclined.”

Follow New Devils on Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

Discography: Singles on YouTube include “Dad Ads,” “Joey’s Driving,” “Sleeperhold” and “Smooth Sailing.”

You may have heard: “Smooth Sailing”

Playing at SlossFest: New Devils will perform on the Seasick Records Stage on Sunday, July 16, 3:15 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Sloss Music and Arts Festival takes place at the historic Sloss Furnaces in Birmingham July 15-16 and features 40 performers on four stages. Tickets can be purchased here.