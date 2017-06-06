On this day in Alabama history: Alabama Scenic River Trail was founded

June 6, 2008

The Alabama Scenic River Trail (ASRT), now the longest recreational water trail in any single state, was founded. With access to more than 43 waterways, the 631-mile trail traverses nearly the entire state, beginning at Weiss Lake in Choctaw County and ending at Fort Morgan at the Gulf of Mexico. The trail is suitable for power boaters and whitewater enthusiasts alike and includes a wide diversity of waterways and terrain. Sites of interest include established birding trails, many of the state’s best fishing grounds and numerous historical sites. The trail is a designated National Recreation Trail and a National Water Trail.

(alabamascenicrivertrail.com) The ribbon-cutting ceremony that officially inaugurated the Alabama Scenic River Trail took place in June 2008 at Montgomery’s Riverfront Park. Here, kayakers wait to take part in the inaugural paddle. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, Courtesy of Rob Grant, Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs) Coosa River near Pell City. (Photograph by Ken Lund, Flickr) Lilies at Cahaba River National Wildlife Refuge. (Photograph by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service) Mobile Bay from Fort Morgan. (Photograph by Teemu008, Flickr)

