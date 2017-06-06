James Spann: Periods of rain today in Alabama; dry air arrives tomorrow

James Spann: One more wet day for Alabama before dry air arrives from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

SOGGY AIR STILL HANGS OVER ALABAMA: A good bit of rain is seen across Alabama on radar this morning as a pure tropical airmass remains parked over the state.

We will maintain a good chance of occasional showers and storms statewide today with a mostly cloudy sky and a high in the 77- to 80-degree range. Additional rain amounts of one-half inch to 1 inch are likely, making the drought seem like a distant memory.

But changes begin tonight as a cold front pushes southward into Alabama, pulling dry air in from the north. By 9 p.m. most of the showers should be south of I-20.

TOMORROW THROUGH FRIDAY: Dry, continental air settles into the state, and will give us a good chance to dry out. We are forecasting sunny days, lower humidity and fair, cool nights on these three days. Highs will be in the 80s; there’s a good chance we drop into the 50s early Thursday and Friday morning.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Dry air holds, so we will be bold and forecast shower-free weather Saturday and Sunday with afternoon temperatures creeping up into the upper 80s. Mostly sunny days, fair nights.

NEXT WEEK: Moisture levels rise Monday, and we will bring back the chance of scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms with a high in the mid 80s. After that, the weather looks pretty routine for the rest of the week, with partly sunny days and that risk of afternoon storms in a few spots. Highs stay in the 80s.

TROPICS: The Atlantic basin is quiet, and tropical storm formation is not expected through the week.

