James Spann: A nice break in the rain begins tomorrow for Alabama

WATERLOGGED: Many Central Alabama communities picked up more than 2 inches of rain over the past 12 hours, with some flooding reported. Some trees came down in the saturated soil. Rain continues this afternoon, with heavier showers around the U.S. 80 corridor (Demopolis to Selma to Montgomery to Opelika).

Rain will end from north to south tonight as a cold front pushes into our state.

TOMORROW THROUGH FRIDAY: We finally get a chance to dry out as continental air replaces the maritime tropical air that has been in place for the past week or so. Expect lower humidity, mostly sunny days and clear, cooler nights. There’s a good chance we reach the 50s early Thursday and Friday mornings. Highs will be in the 80- to 85-degree range.

THE WEEKEND: Dry weather continues for most of the state with warmer afternoons; highs will be in the 87- to 90-degree range Saturday and Sunday, with a good supply of sunshine both days. There’s a very good chance most places around here go rain-free for five consecutive days beginning tomorrow.

NEXT WEEK: Moisture levels rise, and we will bring back the chance of scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms most days with highs in the 80s. Very typical June weather.

TROPICS: The Atlantic basin is quiet, and tropical storm formation is not expected through the week.

