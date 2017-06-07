On this day in Alabama history: Motorcycle racer Gene Walker crashed

By Graydon Rust
Alabama 200

On this day in Alabama history: Motorcycle racer Gene Walker crashed
Gene Walker. (Motorcycle Museum Hall of Fame, Wikipedia)

June 7, 1924

Motorcycle racer Gene Walker crashed while practicing alone on a track in Pennsylvania and died two weeks later. A native of Birmingham, Walker was one of the world’s most talented flat track racers, a type of racing that featured large motorcycles reaching speeds of up to 90 mph without brakes on dirt tracks. Walker raced primarily on Indian-brand motorcycles and won 19 national championships in his 10 years of professional racing. In 1920, he set several world records at Daytona Beach, Florida, including a land-speed record of 115 mph. Walker was inducted into the Motorcycle Hall of Fame in 1998.

Read more at Encyclopedia of Alabama.

1914 Indian team: 18, Gene Walker; 16, Dave Kinney; 15, Don Johns; 19, Specs Warner; 20, Marty Graves; 17, Red Armstrong. (Dave Kinney Collection, Wikipedia)

 

For more on Alabama’s Bicentennial, visit Alabama 200.

weather-center

James Spann: Drier days ahead for Alabama

Prev Story
community

Swimming for her life at National Senior Games in Birmingham

Next Story

Related Stories