James Spann: Drier days ahead for Alabama

DRIER AIR CREEPING INTO NORTH ALABAMA: Dewpoints are dropping into the 50s across North Alabama early this morning, meaning drier air is finally returning. We expect a partly to mostly sunny sky across the northern half of the state today with lower humidity levels; the high will be in the 81- to 84-degree range. Showers and storms will be mostly confined to the southern counties; we do note the High Resolution Rapid-Refresh model shows a few small showers as far north as Chilton County this afternoon, but they should be few and far between.

Tonight will be clear and pleasant; many communities will drop into the upper 50s early tomorrow.

TOMORROW/FRIDAY: We can’t totally rule out a few isolated showers over East Alabama tomorrow afternoon, but most of Alabama will be dry on these two days. Mostly sunny; highs in the 80s. The low Friday morning should be in the pleasant upper 50s again for most places.

THE WEEKEND: The dry pattern continues. Both days will be partly to mostly sunny with a high in the upper 80s. Moisture levels will rise a bit Sunday, and a few small, isolated afternoon showers could show up, but most places stay dry. The bottom line is that we have a nice chance to dry out over the next five days.

NEXT WEEK: We will bring back the chance of scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and storms on a daily basis next week as moist air returns to the state; otherwise, days will be partly sunny with highs in the 80s — very routine weather for mid-June in Alabama.

TROPICS: The Atlantic basin is quiet, and tropical storm formation is not expected through the week.

