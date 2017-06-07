SlossFest profile: C1UB:A.M.

Performer: C1UB:A.M.

Type of music: Hip-hop

About: Three individual talents – Love N Sin, WhoSaine Jett, and ChriStyle – comprise the Birmingham-based hip-hop collective C1UB: A.M. (pronounced “Club A.M.”). Formed in 2011, the male trio is building a loyal following off their high-energy performances, which have helped them secure opening gigs for a number popular rappers and musicians, among them Mod Sun, Curren$y, Big K.R.I.T., Hopsin and Bubba Sparxxx. Beyond the clubs, the group has played to enthusiastic crowds at events and festivals, including Birmingham’s own Secret Stages. Their onstage rapport, clever sampling and lyricism will spur you to get up and shake it.

Discography: Too many single tracks, available online, to name, but Birmingham audiences might gravitate to one titled in tribute to a hometown icon: “The Vulcan.” Or check out “Antique,” their 2015 digital album, self-described as “…the sound of self-value, morals and spirit to name a few.”

You might have heard: “Circus,” which samples from the Beatles’ “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” or “Heavy Weights,” which launches from a sample of Three Dog Night’s “One is the Loneliest Number.”

Playing at SlossFest: C1UB: A.M. will perform on the Seasick stage Saturday, July 15, from 4:15 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.

Sloss Music and Arts Festival takes place at the historic Sloss Furnaces in Birmingham July 15-16 and features 40 performers on four stages. Tickets can be purchased here.