Alabama coach Nick Saban golfs in Birmingham to raise money for Nick’s Kids

The Nick’s Kids Foundation held its 11th annual Nick’s Kids Golf Tournament at the Old Overton Golf Club Thursday.

Nick Saban talks Nick’s Kids Golf Tournament, Bob Stoops and more from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

As its largest fundraiser of the year, the proceeds are donated to support children, family, teacher and student causes. Nick’s Kids is dedicated to raising awareness and resources for deserving organizations in Alabama and all around the Southeast.

“It is all about the kids,” Alabama head football coach Nick Saban said.

The Nick’s Kids Foundation held its 11th annual Nick’s Kids Golf Tournament at the Old Overton Club. (Brittany Faush-Johnson / Alabama NewsCenter) The Nick’s Kids Foundation held its 11th annual Nick’s Kids Golf Tournament at the Old Overton Club. (Brittany Faush-Johnson / Alabama NewsCenter) The Nick’s Kids Foundation held its 11th annual Nick’s Kids Golf Tournament at the Old Overton Club. (Brittany Faush-Johnson / Alabama NewsCenter) The Nick’s Kids Foundation held its 11th annual Nick’s Kids Golf Tournament at the Old Overton Club. (Brittany Faush-Johnson / Alabama NewsCenter) The Nick’s Kids Foundation held its 11th annual Nick’s Kids Golf Tournament at the Old Overton Club. (Brittany Faush-Johnson / Alabama NewsCenter) The Nick’s Kids Foundation held its 11th annual Nick’s Kids Golf Tournament at the Old Overton Club. (Brittany Faush-Johnson / Alabama NewsCenter) The Nick’s Kids Foundation held its 11th annual Nick’s Kids Golf Tournament at the Old Overton Club. (Brittany Faush-Johnson / Alabama NewsCenter) The Nick’s Kids Foundation held its 11th annual Nick’s Kids Golf Tournament at the Old Overton Club. (Brittany Faush-Johnson / Alabama NewsCenter)

Nick’s Kids was founded in 1998 in honor of Saban’s father, Nick Saban Sr. To date, the foundation has donated more than $6 million to many different organizations and causes. Among them are scholarships to students at the University of Alabama, an annual Teacher’s Excellence Awards Luncheon, and Tuscaloosa’s own Fuller Goldsmith, the Food Network’s “Chopped Junior” winner, who was presented the Bigger Than The Game Award.

In addition, the foundation has sponsored the construction of 16 Habitat for Humanity homes, the Tuscaloosa Riverwalk playground, and renovations to the Short-Term Treatment and Evaluation Program (STTEP) building at the university’s Brewer-Porch Children’s Center.